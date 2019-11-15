Students Mourn After Saugus High School Shooting Leaves 2 of Their Classmates Dead, Others Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of residents came together in gatherings across Santa Clarita Valley hours after a student opened fire at his classmates at Saugus High School before classes began Thursday, killing a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy and injuring three others.

At Central Park, less than a mile away from the campus, students comforted each other around a makeshift memorial of balloons, candles and flowers.

Hannah Schoopieg-Gutierrez, 15, said no amount of tribute will bring back her classmates who died. But she wanted to show support for their families.

"I know that if my mom lost me, I know that she would be absolutely devastated, especially knowing that I went to school and she dropped me off and never come home," Hannah told KTLA.

She added, "It just gives you time to think about all the times where you could’ve done something to help the kid—guilt in a way," referring to shooter.

Authorities have not released the victims' names, but friends and family have posted tributes on social media.

The apparent sibling of the 16-year-old girl who died tweeted, "my heart is killing me right now, you are the best sister I could’ve asked for, I just know you’re my guardian angel now." Loving messages also poured in on what appears to be the teen's Instagram account.

Joshua Mourthi, who was wearing his junior ROTC uniform at Central Park on Thursday night, said the other victim who died in the shooting was a close friend he's known for nine years.

He said the quad where the gunfire broke out just happened to be the place where his friend hung out.

"He liked to joke around," Joshua said of the 14-year-old victim. "If you’re having the worst day, he could always make you smile... He loved Spongebob."

At the nearby Bouquet Canyon Church, parent Gus Gomez attended a prayer vigil with his daughter, a student at Saugus High.

"It’s very sad what happened," Gomez said. "We want to be around people that will give us comfort, give [the children] comfort."

A pastor at that church, David Beaver, graduated from Saugus High in 1986. He described Santa Clarita as a tight-knit community.

"We just wanted to be available," Beaver said.

Like some of the students, mourner Jamee Brandt thought about the victims as well as the 16-year-old shooter.

"I’m so broken for the families," she said. "Even the mom of the shooter. Very, very tragic that somebody is in our community with that much pain."

KTLA's Kimberly Cheng contributed to this report.