Ex-Glendora Resident Arrested for Alleged Sex Abuse of 2 Children a Decade Ago; Additional Victims Sought

Glendora officials on Friday said they arrested a man last week after two female individuals came forward with allegations that he sexually abused them as children about a decade ago, and police believe he may have more victims.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Delfino Agama, who previously lived in Glendora, about nine hours after receiving a report on Nov. 6 about the alleged sexual abuse, according to police.

The Police Department said two female individuals came to the station accusing Agama of sexually abusing them about 10 years ago. They were between 7 and 11 years old at the time, the Glendora Police Department said.

Investigators soon managed to obtain evidence that linked Agama to the alleged crimes, according to officials.

He was later charged with seven felonies for sex crimes involving children, the Police Department said.

Agama remains in jail on $6.35 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17, county inmate records show.

"Based on the circumstances of the case, our detectives are requesting any information that may lead to the identification of additional victims," the Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone with information can call Detective Michael Howell at 626-914-8282 or email him at mhowell@glendorapd.org.