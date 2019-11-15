× Gov. Newsom Calls March 3 Special Election to Replace Former Rep. Katie Hill

Gov. Gavin Newsom has called a March 3 special election to pick a successor to former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, the Santa Clarita lawmaker who stepped down amid accusations that she’d had affairs with congressional and campaign staff members.

The 25th Congressional District vote will be on the same day as California’s Democratic presidential primary, which could draw an outsize turnout of the party’s voters.

The district, covering Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Palmdale and part of Lancaster, has become one of the most fiercely competitive in a state that strongly favors Democrats. Hill ousted Republican Rep. Steve Knight a year ago as suburban voters nationwide revolted against President Trump and his GOP allies in Congress.

If nobody wins a majority on March 3, a runoff between the first- and second-place finishers will take place May 12. The winner will serve the remainder of Hill’s term.

