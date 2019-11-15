Watch Live: Officials Give Update on Deadly Shooting at Saugus High School
Live: Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Testifies in Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Gov. Newsom Calls March 3 Special Election to Replace Former Rep. Katie Hill

Posted 11:34 AM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, November 15, 2019
Katie Hill answers questions from reporters at the U.S. Capitol following her final speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on Oct. 31, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Katie Hill answers questions from reporters at the U.S. Capitol following her final speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on Oct. 31, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom has called a March 3 special election to pick a successor to former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, the Santa Clarita lawmaker who stepped down amid accusations that she’d had affairs with congressional and campaign staff members.

The 25th Congressional District vote will be on the same day as California’s Democratic presidential primary, which could draw an outsize turnout of the party’s voters.

The district, covering Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Palmdale and part of Lancaster, has become one of the most fiercely competitive in a state that strongly favors Democrats. Hill ousted Republican Rep. Steve Knight a year ago as suburban voters nationwide revolted against President Trump and his GOP allies in Congress.

If nobody wins a majority on March 3, a runoff between the first- and second-place finishers will take place May 12. The winner will serve the remainder of Hill’s term.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.