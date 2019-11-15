× Killing Reported Outside Downtown L.A. Fast-Food Restaurant

Police launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in the parking lot of a Burger King restaurant in downtown Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was first reported about 6 p.m. outside the restaurant at Cesar E. Chavez and Grand avenues, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said. Firefighters first responded, then summoned police to the scene.

Information regarding a description of the victim or how the person died was not initially available.

But Madison said officers were seeking a Latino man with a beard wearing a black zip-up jacket and black pants in connection with the killing.

A witness at the scene told KTLA a man was stabbed upon exiting a taxi cab. The assailant ran away.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.