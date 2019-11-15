Man Found Fatally Shot Inside BMW Along Highway 39 North of Azusa

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called Friday morning to a vehicle along Highway 39 in an area north of Azusa, where they found a man inside a black BMW suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

They were called to the scene at 9:48 a.m. after a forestry firefighter came across the car in a turnout on the highway, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Mark Skaggs of the San Dimas station.

Authorities are looking at some shell casings found a few miles south from where the victim was discovered but it’s still unclear if they’re related, Skaggs said.

The area where the man was found is along the winding highway in the Angeles National Forest, next to San Gabriel Reservoir in the San Gabriel Mountains.

It’s still under investigation whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, the lieutenant said. No other details have been released.

