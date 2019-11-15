Navy Veteran Shares Story of Struggle in Hopes of Helping Other Warriors

Upon leaving military service, U.S. Navy veteran Andi Ward found herself lost and on a downward spiral that included alcohol, drugs and despair.

But at 33, she's turned her life around with the help of organizations serving veterans, such as West Hollywood-based Merging Player & Vets. The program offers peer-on-peer support to remind military veterans that they are never alone, organizer said.

