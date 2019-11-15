Navy Veteran Shares Story of Struggle in Hopes of Helping Other Warriors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Upon leaving military service, U.S. Navy veteran Andi Ward found herself lost and on a downward spiral that included alcohol, drugs and despair.

But at 33, she's turned her life around with the help of organizations serving veterans, such as West Hollywood-based Merging Player & Vets. The program offers peer-on-peer support to remind military veterans that they are never alone, organizer said.

More information on Merging Vets & Players is available online.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 15, 2019.