Parole for Manson Family Member Bruce Davis Blocked Again, This Time by Gov. Newsom

A third consecutive California governor is blocking parole for a former follower of late cult leader Charles Manson, 50 years after the hippy “family” terrorized Southern California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday reversed the sixth parole recommendation for Bruce Davis, now 77 years old, for the 1969 slayings of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea.

Davis was not involved in the more notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by the Manson “family” the same year.

Parole panels have repeatedly decided he is no longer a public safety risk, citing his age and good behavior. But his release has been blocked by governors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Brown and now Newsom.

Like his predecessors, Newsom says Davis remains too dangerous to be free.