Rich on Tech: Motorola Brings Back the Razr with a Foldable Screen

The Razr flip phone comes back as an Android smartphone; Google enables an iMessage-style solution to all Android phones; A look at the Disney+ streaming service; Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro; Google Maps gets a handy feature for international travel; the Libby app for downloading free library books to your Kindle.

Listeners ask about getting free cloud storage, the best digital picture frame, how to edit their address book on a computer, whether AirPods Pro are still worth it and a phone to replace a Samsung device.

Mentioned:

Razr is back

Google’s answer to iMessage

Disney+

Apple 16 inch MacBook Pro

Google Maps Translate Feature

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter

Producer Meghan on Twitter

Rich on Tech Facebook Page

Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”

About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech”