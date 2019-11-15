BREAKING: 15-Year-Old Girl ID’d as One of Two Students Killed in Saugus High School Shooting
Saugus High School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Girl ID’d as One of Two Students Killed in Santa Clarita

Posted 10:24 AM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, November 15, 2019

The L.A. County coroner’s office on Friday has identified one of the two students killed in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

A memorial is seen at Central Park near Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Nov. 15, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, died after being rushed to Henry Mayo Hospital following Thursday morning’s shooting. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released her name and age Friday.

Muehlberger was one of several students shot on the Santa Clarita campus by a classmate before classes began on Thursday, authorities said.

A 14-year-old boy also died of his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

Three other victims were transported to area hospitals. One student, a 14-year-old boy was released Thursday; two girls, ages 14 and 15, remained hospitalized on Friday but are said to be in good to fair condition.

Based on surveillance video, investigators believe the gunman – identified by sources as Nathaniel Berhow – walked to the quad just after 7:30 a.m., retrieved a gun from his backpack and opened fire, striking five students.

The suspect then shot himself in the head on what was his 16th birthday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken to Henry Mayo and was last reported to be in grave condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Authorities initially said the female victim who died was 16, but Muehlberger’s correct age was confirmed by the coroner’s office Friday.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this story. 

 

