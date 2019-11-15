Southern California Real Estate Market Update With Mortgage Broker Sam Batanyeh | Home Made

Posted 4:02 AM, November 15, 2019

Sam Batanyeh has been a mortgage broker for 15 years. We talked about what could happen to the market if interest rates go up, why it’s so important for potential buyers to sift through bad information with help from their loan officers, why artificial intelligence and robots could change the home loan industry forever, and why you shouldn’t go beyond your means when it comes to a monthly payment. We began by asking him what he thinks about the market right now.

