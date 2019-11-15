Take 5 To Care: Donate A Toy At Salvation Army Thrift Stores

Data pix.

From November 18 through December 12, donate a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more at Salvation Army Thrift Stores, and receive a Subway "Thank You" booklet containing total savings over $100. And, on December 5th only, if you drop off a new unwrapped toy at the Subway location at 1080 W. Imperial Highway in Brea, you'll receive a free six-inch sub! (Limit one sub per customer.) Take 5 to Care and donate a toy this Christmas season!

Please click here for a complete list of Salvation Army Thrift Stories where you can donate a toy.

