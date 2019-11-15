The Motorola Razr Is Back, but This Time It Has a Foldable Screen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Motorola is bringing back the Razr, but this time the flip phone has a foldable screen!

That familiar snap is back!

At a launch party in Los Angeles, Motorola reintroduced the Razr!

The Razr phone first debuted in 2004 and thanks to a slim, stylish design, it was a breakout hit for Motorola.

Now, the phone is back, but this time, it’s a smartphone with a foldable screen and a similar flip.

Smoke and mirrors aside, this is no illusion, the new Razr features a foldable screen in the same design as the original.

"The new Razr is just an icon returned," said Doug Michau, an engineer who’s been with Motorola for 22 years, long enough to have worked on the original Razr.

"The Razr launched in 2004, it was such a popular device. We sold 130 million devices, one of the top selling devices in history," said Michau.

Back then, it seemed like everyone had one, until the Blackberry and iPhone came along.

The new Razr is now a full-fledged android smartphone: small touchscreen on the outside and a large, foldable display on the inside.

"It’s very pocketable, very slim, very elegant and yet it has a full screen so you can enjoy all the content you want today. There is no exposed edges and there’s zero gap so there’s no debris or dust that can get beneath the display," explained Michau.

But we all know what happened with the last foldable phone from Samsung, Motorola promises a screen free from similar issues.

The new Razr is more about looks and feel, than power and specs.

The camera seems average and the processor isn’t the fastest, but that’s okay - this phone is part nostalgia, part utility and the first foldable that actually serves a purpose - if you can stomach the $1500 price tag!

"This is the beginning of a journey for Motorola with a flexible and foldable devices, you’ll see more coming from us in the future as well," said Michau.

There is no doubt this is an impressive phone, the first good use of a foldable display. It will be exclusive to Verizon when it launches in January.

