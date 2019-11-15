3 People Arrested After La Canada Flintridge Burglary, Pursuit and Collision: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were arrested on charges of burglary after leading police on a pursuit in La Canada Flintridge on Sunday, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said in a release Friday.

A deputy saw a Lexus driving erratically at a high speed on the Angeles Crest Highway and initiated a traffic stop, officials said. The Lexus did not pull over and so a pursuit began, according to the department.

The deputy then cancelled the pursuit due to dangerously high speeds, authorities said.

Shortly after, the driver of the Lexus was involved in a traffic collision near the 2 Freeway and Mountain Street in Glendale, officials said. Two of the occupants of the Lexus ran away from the vehicle but were eventually detained along with the third occupant, according to the release.

Jewelry and other items were found at the scene of the collision and were linked to at least one residential burglary that had occurred earlier that morning in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Lane. Authorities said they believe the three individuals also committed a second residential burglary earlier the same morning in the 5500 block of Burning Tree Drive.

Authorities did not release the first names of the three individuals but identified them by their last names.

Murphy, the driver of the vehicle, was booked on charges of residential burglary, hit and run with injury and evading a peace officer.

Walker and Garcia, the passengers, were each booked on two counts of residential burglary.

Murphy and Walker were expected to be arraigned Friday. Garcia's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 562-946-7003.