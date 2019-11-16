1 Arrested in Caught-on-Video Crash on Eastbound 118 Fwy in Mission Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was arrested in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on the Eastbound 118 Freeway in Mission Hills late Friday night, California Highway Patrol said.

Video shows a pickup truck stopped on the freeway as cars zoom past before a sedan slams into the back of the truck near Sepulveda Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m.

The sedan's driver gets out of his vehicle and appears to be standing outside the pickup truck, speaking to the driver when a third vehicle quickly crashes into the back of the sedan, sending sparks flying as it screeches past the crash site and spins out of control across the roadway and onto the path of an oncoming semitruck, video showed.

The big rig appeared to hit the vehicle, which authorities described as a white mini.

CHP told KTLA that no injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities did not provide information on who was arrested and on what charges. It's unclear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Eastbound lanes were closed for at least an hour, backing up traffic for miles as officers investigated the crash and moved the vehicles out of the roadway.

No further details were immediately available.