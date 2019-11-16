× 69-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Panorama City

A 69-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in the Panorama City neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley early Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The woman was walking in a crosswalk in the area of Nordhoff Street and Tobias Avenue when a vehicle struck her and fled eastbound at about 5:39 a.m., LAPD Officer Tony Im said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was only described as a dark-colored sedan that was last seen headed eastbound on Nordhoff Street. No description of the driver was available.

The area was closed down for hours as officers investigated the fatal crash, video showed.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.