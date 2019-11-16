A Little Sweet, a Little Tart: Grandma Debbie’s Cranberry Relish

Jessica's mom said she might be the only one in the family who really likes cranberry relish, but she knows what an important element it is for holiday hosts: It helps cut through all the other heavy food on the Thanksgiving table.
"I like a little sweet with my savory," Grandma Debbie said.
It's much better than canned cranberry relish, Jessica says. Give it a try this year! You can make it the day before serving and leave in the fridge overnight.
Grandma Debbie’s Cranberry Relish
Ingredients:
- 2 bags of fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 3 stalks celery, finely chopped
- 1 sweet apple, chopped
- 1 tart apple, chopped
- 20-ounce can crushed pineapple
- 11-ounce can mandarin oranges, drained
- 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup walnuts
Instructions:
- In a large sauce pan over medium heat, cook cranberries with 2 tablespoons water and the granulated sugar for about 15 minutes, until thick.
- Remove cranberries to a bowl, and let chill in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes,
- In a large bowl, mix together the celery, crushed pineapple, drained mandarins and apples.
- Top with the cooked cranberries and a 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Mix well.
- Add in walnuts and mix again. Taste and add more sugar, if desired. It should be tart.
- Enjoy!