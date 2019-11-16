A Little Sweet, a Little Tart: Grandma Debbie’s Cranberry Relish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica's mom said she might be the only one in the family who really likes cranberry relish, but she knows what an important element it is for holiday hosts: It helps cut through all the other heavy food on the Thanksgiving table.

"I like a little sweet with my savory," Grandma Debbie said.

It's much better than canned cranberry relish, Jessica says. Give it a try this year! You can make it the day before serving and leave in the fridge overnight.

Grandma Debbie’s Cranberry Relish

Ingredients:

2 bags of fresh or frozen cranberries

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

3 stalks celery, finely chopped

1 sweet apple, chopped

1 tart apple, chopped

20-ounce can crushed pineapple

11-ounce can mandarin oranges, drained

1/4 cup to 1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup walnuts

Instructions: