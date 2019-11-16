A Salty-Sweet Holiday Appetizer: Charcuterie Board-Inspired Grilled Cheese

This idea for a fun appetizer for a holiday party came to Jessica after a friend brought over some olive bread. She threw together a grilled cheese with some apricot jam and the flavors reminded her of a cheese board.
"All of that on a sandwich? A charcuterie board grilled cheese!" she said.
It was a winning salty and sweet combo.
If you don't like olives, try a raisin bread of a nut loaf – something heavier than regular sandwich bread.
Charcuterie Board-Inspired Grilled Cheese
Ingredients:
- Loaf of olive bread, sliced
- apricot preserves
- sharp cheddar cheese, grated
- prosciutto
- butter
- olive oil
- apples, cut up
Instructions:
- Spread preserves on two slices of bread.
- On top of preserves, sprinkle cheese to cover.
- Put one or two slices of prosciutto on one slice of bread. Carefully put slices together to make a sandwich.
- Warm a heavy saute or cast-iron pan with olive oil and butter. Place sandwich in pan and let the bread brown. Turn and cook until cheese is melted, browned and crispy.
- If not serving immediately, keep warm in a low oven.
- To serve as an appetizer, cut full sandwiches into mini sandwiches and serve on cheese board with apples slices. A sprig or two of rosemary makes a nice garnish.
- Enjoy!