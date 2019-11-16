A Salty-Sweet Holiday Appetizer: Charcuterie Board-Inspired Grilled Cheese

Posted 8:00 PM, November 16, 2019, by
Data pix.

This idea for a fun appetizer for a holiday party came to Jessica after a friend brought over some olive bread. She threw together a grilled cheese with some apricot jam and the flavors reminded her of a cheese board.

"All of that on a sandwich? A charcuterie board grilled cheese!" she said.

It was a winning salty and sweet combo.

If you don't like olives, try a raisin bread of a nut loaf – something heavier than regular sandwich bread.

Charcuterie Board-Inspired Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

  • Loaf of olive bread, sliced
  • apricot preserves
  • sharp cheddar cheese, grated
  • prosciutto
  • butter
  • olive oil
  • apples, cut up

Instructions:

  1. Spread preserves on two slices of bread.
  2. On top of preserves, sprinkle cheese to cover.
  3. Put one or two slices of prosciutto on one slice of bread. Carefully put slices together to make a sandwich.
  4. Warm a heavy saute or cast-iron pan with olive oil and butter. Place sandwich in pan and let the bread brown. Turn and cook until cheese is melted, browned and crispy.
  5. If not serving immediately, keep warm in a low oven.
  6. To serve as an appetizer, cut full sandwiches into mini sandwiches and serve on cheese board with apples slices. A sprig or two of rosemary makes a nice garnish.
  7. Enjoy!
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.