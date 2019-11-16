× Brush Fire Ignites in Topanga, Threatening at Least 1 Structure

A brush fire broke out in heavy, inaccessible brush in Topanga on Saturday, threatening at least one structure, authorities said.

The fire ignited shortly before 4 p.m. along the 1200 block of North Topanga Canyon Road, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters said.

The blaze, which officials labeled the Topanga Fire, was initially reported to be an acre in size, burning through heavy brush, Peters said. Firefighters were having a hard time accessing the area..

Water-dropping helicopters joined firefighters on the ground in the effort to control the flames and keep them away from nearby structures.

Both directions of Topanga Canyon Road were shut down between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Check back or updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandra Hernandez contributed to this report.

🔥TOPANGA CYN🔥 Brush Fire at 1200 Topanga Cyn Blvd. – Topanga Cyn is CLOSED NB and SB from PCH and Mulholland — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) November 17, 2019