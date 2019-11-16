Chef David Feau’s Gold and Red Endive Salad With Butternut Squash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This festive and colorful salad – from chef David Feau – will make a great start to your holiday dinner. Formerly of the now-closed Arts District restaurant Church & State in downtown L.A., Feau says sliced persimmon is another nice seasonal addition.

"You need to mix the salad until you see smoke," Feau jokingly advises, citing longstanding salad wisdom from his mother.

You can learn more about Feau on his website and Instagram.

This recipe makes enough for 6 servings.

Gold and Red Endive Salad

Ingredients:

Salad

4 heads red endive

4 heads gold endive

8 ounces butternut squash, diced, cooked and kept firm in salted water

2 ounces walnuts, toasted

1 Granny Smith apple

2 ounces pomegranate seeds

4 ounces mild blue cheese such as Le Ganix

2 heads marigold flowers

Vinaigrette

1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

1 ounce lemon juice

2 ounce olive oil

1 teaspoon fleur de sel (flaky sea salt)

Instructions:

In a small bowl, make the vinaigrette. Mix molasses with lemon juice and salt. Whisk in olive oil to make the vinaigrette. Cut the endives cross-wise in 1/4-inch-thick slices. Toss into a large bowl. Drain and add squash to bowl. Remove rind from cheese and dice. Add to bowl and toss. Pour in vinaigrette, toss well. Add walnuts, mix again. Peel and thinly slice the apple in batons. Add to bowl, toss again. Pour tossed salad to a clean serving bowl. Top with pomegranate seeds and marigold petals.