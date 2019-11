Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Los Angeles-based nonprofit is hosting its annual free clinic to provide treatment to those without access to healthcare. The clinic opened its doors to L.A. County's homeless Friday with hundreds of doctors volunteering at the location.

The clinic will stay open between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17 at 1933 S. Broadway in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South L.A.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 16, 2019.