Critical Fire Danger Returns to SoCal This Weekend

The National Weather Service said that a red flag warning for dangerous fire weather might be issued for Los Angeles and Ventura counties beginning Saturday night, as dry Santa Ana winds return and vegetation remains tinder dry.

Santa Ana winds from the northeast are expected to gust 20 mph to 40 mph in wind-prone areas Saturday as surface high pressure builds in the deserts of Nevada and Utah, where the Great Basin sits, resulting in elevated and critical fire conditions, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said.

The National Weather Service office in Oxnard, which manages forecasts for L.A. and Ventura counties, has already issued a fire weather watch in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon for mountains and some valleys in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Meteorologists will decide Saturday whether the fire weather conditions should be upgraded to a red flag warning.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.