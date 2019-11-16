Fire Erupts at South L.A. Home, Sends Family Fleeing With Young Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A family was forced to flee when a fire erupted inside their home in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to put out the blaze at about 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Flames spewed out of a second-story window, licking the side of the structure as the family rushed out, carrying pets and small children out of the home as black smoke billowed overhead, video showed.

Firefighters worked quickly, dousing the flames with water as the chaotic scene unfolded in the neighborhood. LAFD said the blaze was extinguished in 17 minutes.

A teenage girl was treated for a minor respiratory complaint, the department said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no further details were immediately available.