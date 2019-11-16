Jessica’s Acorn Squash Stuffed With Sausage, Kale and Pine Nuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is pretty and fun way to mix things up on Thanksgiving. There are lots of ingredients you can use to stuff squash, but give this savory combination a try.

Jessica thinks the hardest part is just cutting the squash! Selecting smaller squash – and using a big, solid knife – makes it easier to cut the squash in half.

Levi, for his part, was skeptical about the whole squash thing. But he acknowledged he'd eat it if served at Thanksgiving.

Ingredients:

2 acorn squash

2 links Italian sausage

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 large onion, chopped

3 to 4 leaves of kale, stemmed and chopped

1/4 cup chicken stock

1 large clove garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons pine nuts

panko bread crumbs

parmesan cheese

olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Cut acorn squash in half, spoon out seeds. Put cleaned squash cut side up on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Pour in a little bit of olive oil into the "well" of the squash halves, then add a pat of butter. Mix garlic powder, nutmeg and paprika in a small bowl and then sprinkle spices onto squash halves. Bake on a parchment lined baking sheet at 400 for about 40 minutes or until fork tender. Meanwhile, remove sausage from casing. Add a little bit of olive oil to a saucepan over medium heat. Crumble sausage into pan and cook over medium until browned and crispy. Remove sausage from pan. Saute onions in same pan until translucent and softened. Add kale to pan and continue cooking until greens are soft and wilted. Add chicken stock to deglaze pan, then add garlic. Remove from heat and add sausage and pine nuts; mix. Fill cooked acorn squash halves with sausage mixture. Top with a sprinkle of panko bread crumbs, a drizzle of olive oil and parmesan cheese. Put back in oven until cheese melts and panko browns, just a few minutes. Put under the broiler for less than a minute to brown, if desired. Enjoy!