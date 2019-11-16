Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, November 16th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

Today is jam packed with lots of interesting activities. There are so many, I suggest you look at the broadcast report first, then take a look at the attached list of information because there is so much happening that I could not get all of this into the on-air report! Wow!

Enjoy!

-0-

Adopt a Senior Pet Month

Senior Pet Fair

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Drive

Playa Vista

http://www.annenbergspace.org

November is NATIONAL ADOPT A PET MONTH. To mark the occasion the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is having a SENIOR PET ADOPTION FAIR. Meet sweet senior adoptables from Annenberg PetSpace, Camp Golden Years, and the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control. Admission to this special event is free!

-0-

Film Screening of “RETURN TO HARDWICK”

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

Planesoffame.org

The Planes of Fame Air Museum is hosting a Special Presentation of a Screening of the film “Return to Hardwick” Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10am to 12pm.

Return to Hardwick Producer/Director Michael Sellers provides opening statements before you view the film “Return to Hardwick” in its entirety. After the film there will be a Q&A. Actor Michael Cudlitz from HBO's WWII series Band of Brothers.

FILM SYNOPSIS:

The 93rd Bombardment Group was a United States strategic bomber unit during World War II stationed in the East Anglia section of England. Veterans, family members and friends meet every year at group reunions in the U.S. to fulfill the group's by-laws which focus on educating future generations. They have approved the production of a documentary film that will profile the group's history, legacy and specifically the airbase they flew in and out of during the war. Taking advantage of a rare group reunion to England, the documentary film will tell the story of the men and women that worked on the base and it will implement CGI effects to render present to past imagery to give the viewer a chance to step back in time. Most of the base is farmland now but "feet-on-the-ground" exploration by a 93rd Bomb Group historian and local guide will help the viewer discover what happened at this deserted airbase some 70 plus years ago

93rd Bomb Group facts:

• Oldest B-24 Bomb Group in 8th Air Force, Flew most missions of any Group in 8th Air Force

• First Bomb Squadron (329th) to penetrate German airspace 2-Jan-43

• Most traveled Bomb Group in 8th Air Force

• First heavy bomber to fly 25 missions: B-24 41-23728 'Hot Stuff' 330BS

• First B-24 to complete 50 missions 'Boomerang'

• Only wartime unit in the USAF that has not been inactivated since its original formation.

-0-

18th Annual Autumn Festival

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

(562) 590-3100

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

In China, people celebrate the Moon Festival. In Japan, regional harvest festivals, or matsuri, are held. Chuseok is the traditional Korean fall festival. Celebrate the magic of fall through the arts and cultures of China, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines during the Aquarium of the Pacific’s eighteenth annual Autumn Festival. Held Saturday and Sunday, November 16-17, 2019, this festival offers a weekend of diverse learning opportunities and family entertainment.

The festival will feature live music and dance performances, cultural arts exhibits, and crafts. Throughout the weekend artisans and other vendors will be displaying and selling their works.

Wendy Fujihara Anderson is being honored by the Aquarium for her many years of leadership and volunteer work in the community. To draw awareness to Japanese American internment during World War II, she produced Camp Stories, Six Weddings & a Dress, and Fred Korematsu Day. Serving for fourteen years as a volunteer community mediator for the Los Angeles Bar Association, Anderson is credited for resolving the first court-requested mediation from the Los Angeles Superior Court. She served ten years as board president for East West Players and as a board member for the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, International Special Events Society, Women’s Transportation Seminar, and the California Association of Temporary Services. She is currently an active member of the Pasadena Rotary. She has co-produced the Aquarium’s Autumn Festival since its inception and was the founder of the Cherry Blossom Festival SoCal. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 16 at 1:40 p.m.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, November 16-17, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802

COST: Autumn Festival is included with general admission—$34.95 adult (12+), $31.95 senior (62+), $24.95 child (3-11), and free for children under age 3 and Aquarium members.

-0-

Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Collection at RiverPark on Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. Visitors can enjoy an awe-inspiring laser light and fireworks show accompanied by live entertainment. Free to the public.

The Collection at RiverPark also offers several community events during the season. Photos with Santa begin on November 16 offered Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturdays from 12 noon to 8 p.m.; Sundays from 12 noon to 7 p.m.; and on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the four-legged family members, “Santa Paws Pet Photos” with Santa are offered on Wednesday evenings from November 16 to December 24. Photo packages and pricing vary. Grab the little ones and join Mrs. Claus as she treats youngsters to treats and storytime during “Storytime with Mrs. Claus” taking place in the Annex Food Hall at the Collection on Monday evenings from 6-7 p.m. Children of all ages with Autism or other special needs are invited to “Silent Santa” to experience visits with Santa without crowds, music and additional stimulation. Photo sessions are also offered. Photo packages and pricing vary.

Downtown Oxnard also lights up the sky with the 69th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Friday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. The fun-filled evening includes festive music, complimentary refreshments and a visit from Santa! This community favorite event all leads up to the lighting of the 110 feet tall Christmas tree, right in the center of town at Plaza Park, 500 South C Street. Free to the public.

Another hometown favorite, the 58th Annual Oxnard Christmas Parade takes place Saturday, December 7 in Downtown Oxnard along A, 5th and C Streets. Themed, “The Sounds of Christmas,” the parade is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. Visitors can enjoy a fanfare of animated characters, marching bands, equestrian units, school groups, themed floats and, of course, Santa! Free to the public.

Fuel up after the Oxnard Christmas Parade by celebrating one of the most delicious holiday treats – tamales! The 12th Annual Tamale Festival also takes place on December 7 in Plaza Park featuring authentic home-style tamales served up by local restaurants and vendors, all competing for the title of “best tamale.” Other festival highlights include tamale making demonstrations, eating contest, kids activities and live music. Free to the public.

Get ready to run during the 12th Annual Santa to the Sea Marathon and Relay taking place on Sunday, December 8. The race is open to all levels of runners from veterans to first timers. Participants can choose from a half-marathon race to a 5k run/walk or two-person relay. A 1k kids run is also offered in addition to a Diaper Dash for crawlers! Registration fees vary and all proceeds benefit local charities.

Creative bakers share their talents during the 11th Annual Gingerbread Fest at Heritage Square in Downtown Oxnard, December 8-29. Presented by Friends of Heritage Square, visitors can view the elaborate gingerbread houses with free tours offered on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. While at the Square, visitors can take guided tours of the historic Victorian homes offered on Saturdays and Sundays at $5 per person.

Sip on hot cocoa and take a walk or a drive to enjoy the holiday lights that twinkle and shine throughout Christmas Tree Lane located in the Henry T. Oxnard Historic District. This holiday wonderland of decorated houses runs from December 8-26 along “F” & “G” Streets and between 5th and Palm. Free to the public.

Hop aboard a double-decker bus during the Holly Trolley Holiday Light Tours, December 10-12, departing from Centennial Plaza in Downtown Oxnard. Take a tour of Oxnard’s holiday attractions including Christmas Tree Lane, and the Gingerbread House at Heritage Square. Bus tours depart at 6:45 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; and 8:15 p.m. Cost is $13.50 per person which includes hot cocoa and sweet treats.

Lights dance and sparkle across the water during the 54th Annual Parade of Lights in Channel Islands Harbor Saturday, December 14. Themed “Musical Notes & Holiday Floats”, the boat parade starts at 7 p.m. Prior to the parade, visitors can enjoy a full day of holiday activities starting with snowplay at 10 a.m. at the north end of Harbor View Park, off Harbor Boulevard near Marine Emporium Landing. Other activities include arts & crafts and visits and pictures with Santa Claus from noon to 4 p.m. Free of charge to the public.

For more information, visit http://www.visitoxnard.com

-0-

4th Annual L.A. City County PowWow 2019

Grand Park

233 North Spring Street

Downtown Los Angeles

calendar.powwows.com

Gather on the grounds of one of the first villages in Los Angeles for Grand Park’s annual PowWow. Sponsored by the Los Angeles City/County Native American Indian Commission and the City and County of L.A., the event will feature native foods, hoop dancers, arts and crafts vendors, and dance contests.

-0-

Free!

Bridge-s

Getty Museum

1200 Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.getty.edu

Grammy Award winning musician Solange Knowles curated this free series of performances, films, and artist talks at the Getty museum, which explore the theme of “transitions through time.”

An original piece by performance artists Gerard & Kelly, scored by Knowles herself, will unfold across the museum grounds each day.

-0-

Shirin Neshat I Will Greet The Sun Again

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Originated by The Broad, Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again is the largest exhibition to date of internationally acclaimed artist Shirin Neshat’s approximately 30-year career. Taking its title from a poem by Iranian poet Forugh Farrokhzad, the exhibition (which presents approximately 230 photographs and eight video works) offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of Neshat’s artistic journey as she explores topics of exile, displacement, and identity with beauty, dynamic formal invention, and poetic grace.

Beginning with her early photograph series, Women of Allah, the exhibition also features iconic video works such as Rapture, Turbulent, and Passage, monumental photography installations including The Book of Kings and The Home of My Eyes, and Land of Dreams, a new, ambitious work encompassing a body of photographs and two immersive videos that will make its global debut in the exhibition.

-0-

The Get Together in L.A.

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA

152 North Central Avenue

Downtown Los Angeles

213 625 4390

thegettogetherla.com

After shutting down in 2016, record store Other Music has been hosting the Come Together: Music Festival and Label Market in New York for the past three years. For the first time, Other Music and Spaceland team up to organize “The Get Together in L.A.”, a music festival and indie record label fair that aims to promote the enduring influence of indie labels even in a digital age.

Saturday includes performances by soul singer Lee Fields with El Michels Affair, Bobby Oroza, Brainstory, Holy Hive, William Basinski, Anna Wise, Joel Jerome and DJs, in addition to a daytime market with dozens of labels such as Rough Trade, Sub Pop, Beggars Group, Dangerbird, Matador, XL and 4AD selling vinyl and other merchandise.

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., downtown; Fri., Nov. 15, 6-10 p.m. & Sat., Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $15. (213) 625-4390, thegettogetherla.com.

-0-

Sneakertopia

HHLA (Formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)

6081 Center Drive, Suite 222

Westchester

Sneakertopia.com

Imagine entering a huge sneaker closet, containing dozens of the most famous sneakers to date. Sneakertopia, a new pop-up sneaker museum, is the closest thing to it, celebrating sneaker culture through art, history, music, and design.

Taking place inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes), the vast 15,000-square-foot exhibit serves as an indoor playground equipped with exclusive and rare sneakers, massive, interactive galleries, and endless photo opps. From Wu-Tang Clan dunks signed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard to Kobe Bryant’s UNDFTD 4’s (debuted at a Lakers game) to kicks via Rihanna and Nipsey Hussle (the epic Puma collab) to murals and street art, wherever your eyes land, this is a story of “creativity, expression and innovation” through a sneakers lens.

-0-

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoolights.org

The Los Angeles Zoo’s brightest annual tradition is back! As in year’s past, L.A. Zoo Lights transforms the zoo grounds into a world of light and holiday magic. The after-hours event offers brightly lit displays, seasonal treats, visits with Santa, and festive family-friendly experience every night throughout the entire holiday season.

Feature’s for this year’s edition include:

 The World’s Largest Illuminated Pop-Up Book – created exclusively for the L.A. Zoo.

 Capture holiday memories in a photo with Santa Claus in a charming new setting on select dates (see below.)

 Warm up with hot cocoa and other holiday treats available for purchase.

 Become part of the show with glowing merchandise available for purchase.

 Park for free every night.

L.A. Zoo Lights runs nightly from November 15, 2019 through January 5, 2020 from 6 to 10 p.m. It will be closed November 28, December 24, and December 25.

Santa Claus will be available for photos from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on the following selected dates through December 23:

November 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30

December 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16-23

-0-

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, there’s “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia.” which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking.

-0-

Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Also at the Bowers Museum, ARTHUR BEAUMONT: ART OF THE SEA. The exhibition of watercolors by the artist captures the grandeur of the sea and the vessels that sail on it. Beaumont created an artistic record of the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. He was named artist laureate of the U.S. Fleet.

-0-

Flight Path Museum & Learning Center

6661 West Imperial Highway

Los Angeles

424 646 7284

flightpathmuseum.org

Have you been here yet? This is the FLIGHT PATH MUSEUM AND LEARNING CENTER, the only commercial aviation museum with one of the largest collections of vintage airline uniforms located on the tarmac at LAX, the second busiest airport in the country! This unique facility honors aviation pioneers, recognizes the economic importance of aviation and aerospace to Southern California, and provides scholarships to encourage youngsters to pursue education and careers in aviation-related fields.

-0-

Autotrader Names the Best Electric Vehicles of 2019

http://www.autotrader.com

There are so many electric vehicles now available, AUTOTRADER has produced its first event review entitled AUTOTRADER’S 12 BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF 2019. Every manufacturer is now producing some sort of alternative vehicle for every need and budget; from exotic to performance to luxury to economy!

Autotrader reports, “Whether a new-car shopper's motivation for buying an electric vehicle (EV) is environmental, political or financial, choices abound now more than ever before in the marketplace. With more than 50 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models available today, many new car shoppers need help navigating the terms to master and information to digest among the choices in this continuously growing vehicle category. With that in mind, the editors at Autotrader recently scored currently available new vehicles that feature a plug, ultimately naming the 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019. Take a look at the comprehensive report at http://www.autotrader.com

-0-

Auto Club NHRA Finals

Auto Club Raceway of Pomona

2780 Fairplex Drive

Pomona

nhra.com

Satisfy your “need for speed” at the Auto Club NHRA Finals at the Auto Club Speedway in Pomona. This weekend event is the final race of the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship, considered the NHRA’s version of the playoffs.

-0-

Ford v. Ferrari

The 5 Classic Cars That Inspired the Movie

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

While we’re on the subject of speed, have you heard about the new 20th Century Fox movie FORD VERSUS FERRARI?

The movie is based on the true story of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race and the American racing team hired by Ford Motor Company to defeat Ferrari. The Italian racing car company had won the race for six consecutive years. That was until automotive entrepreneur Carroll Shelby and his British driver Ken Miles teamwork brought a thrilling 1-2-3 sweep for Ford in 1966. Well, we can see the five Ford and Ferrari vehicles that played a crucial role in the racing rivalry at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The award winning gallery is open from 10am to 6pm on the weekends. For ticket information, take a look at the website – petersen.org.

-0-

Let’s make it an educational automotive Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-