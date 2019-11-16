Senator Bernie Sanders Holds Rally in El Sereno Ahead of CA Democratic Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held a rally in El Sereno on Saturday, ahead of the state democratic convention.

The senator from Vermont energized a massive crowd at Woodrow Wilson High School, while they chanted his name.

In light of the recent shooting at Saugus High School, KTLA's Chris Wolfe asked Sanders about gun legislation.

"Gun policy in this country, under my administration, will not be determined by the NRA," Sanders said. "It will be determined by the American people and what the American people want is common sense gun safety legislation."

The senator also talked about rent affordability and rent control expansion in the state.

“We have a massive housing crisis not just in California but all over this country...that’s insane,” he said.

Sanders discussed immigration reform and stronger border security balanced with policies of compassion, as he called it.

“We’re going to defeat Trump. End of discussion," he said.

The next stop for Sanders and nine other 2020 presidential candidates is the Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia next Wednesday.