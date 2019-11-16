× Taxi Driver Killed in Downtown L.A. Stabbing Identified

Coroner’s officials on Saturday released the identity of a 68-year-old Taxi driver who was stabbed to death by a customer in the parking lot of a downtown Los Angeles fast-food restaurant on Friday night.

Oganes Papazyan of Burbank died in the 6 p.m. attack in the parking lot of a Burger King at Grand and Cesar E. Chavez avenues, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials records. An autopsy was pending.

He had just pulled his Yellow Cab into the parking lot when two men got out of the taxi, witnesses told KTLA. One of the men attacked Papazyan, knocking him to the ground and stabbing him multiple times in the neck, witnesses said.

Officers searched the area but did not find the killer, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Police described the attacker as a Latino man in his 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He had bushy hair and a beard. He wore a black zip-up jacket and black pants and was last seen running south.

A motive in the killing was not clear.

Police said the taxi was equipped with a camera, but it was not initially clear whether it was activated, or what it may have recorded.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.