Weapon-Wielding Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputies in Lake Elsinore: Sheriff’s Dept.

Deputies shot and killed a suspect who they say refused commands to drop a weapon in Lake Elsinore on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting took place about 5:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ash Street, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement issues via social media.

Deputies went to the neighborhood after receiving a report of a male suspect brandishing a weapon,” the statement said.

They encountered a man, still clutching a weapon, and ordered him to drop it, officials said. He allegedly refused, prompting deputies to open fire.

Paramedics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene. His age was not available, and officials did not specify what type of weapon he was armed with.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

