18-Year-Old Arrested in Suspected DUI Crash that Killed Teen, Injured 2 Others Near Highland Park

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated when his vehicle crashed into a light pole and killed another teenager near the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said Sunday.

Jeremy Espinosa of Los Angeles was arrested and booked on a murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Eddie Sanchez, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Collision.

LAPD said Espinosa was under the influence of both drugs and alcohol and was driving recklessly when the vehicle slammed into the light pole in the 3800 block of North Figueroa Street on July 25, 2019.

The collision trapped three people inside the car and firefighters had to extricate them before taking two victims to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Espinosa was taken into custody on Saturday and was being held on $2 million bail, according to county inmate records.

No further details were available on Espinosa’s arrest.

