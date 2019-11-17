× In Santa Clarita, Clergy Struggle to Explain the Seemingly Unexplainable After Saugus High School Shooting

Hours after the shooting at Saugus High School, a group of preteens arrived at a Santa Clarita synagogue for their regular Thursday afternoon religious education class. They came with questions.

“Why did he shoot other people,” asked one 12-year-old at Temple Beth Ami. “I can understand someone committing suicide if they felt so sad. But why did he shoot the other people?”

Rabbi Mark Blazer said he talked to the students about the complexities of mental health and the need to reach out with compassion to those in pain. But, reflecting on it later, he observed that the issues that confounded the preteens “frankly are the same questions that we adults have.”

In reeling, grief-stricken Santa Clarita this week, it often fell to clergy to try to explain the seemingly unexplainable — the killing of two teenagers and wounding of three others by a classmate who then took his own life.

