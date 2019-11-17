× Man Found Dead Inside Burning Rancho Cucamonga Home

Authorities are investigating after firefighters found a man dead inside a burning Rancho Cucamonga home late Saturday night, authorities said.

A fire erupted at the two-story house on the 8400 block of Greenleaf Lane at about 11:31 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Firefighters were working to put out the flames when they found the body, the department said. Authorities have not identified the victim.

It’s unclear how the man died or what ignited the flames. Homicide and arson investigators responded to the home following the discovery, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Video from the scene showed a large law enforcement response outside the home in the quiet residential neighborhood late Saturday night.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the exterior of the home did not appear to be extensively damaged by the flames, video showed.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information was urged to call Detective Josh Guerry at 909-387-3589. Those wishing to provide a tip anonymously can call the We-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.