× NorCal Prosecutor Used 13-Year-Old Daughter to Catch Alleged Molester

A newspaper reports a Northern California prosecutor used his 13-year-old daughter to lure a man back to the spot where she said he had molested her, so the man’s incriminating actions could be recorded on video.

The Mercury News says Sunday that the suspect has been arrested but the Santa Clara County prosecutor is under scrutiny for possibly endangering his child.

Ali Mohammad Lajmiri of San Jose is charged with lewd acts with a child. It’s not known if the 76-year-old has an attorney.

The alleged molestation was the subject of a police investigation at the time the prosecutor brought his daughter back to the scene at a park.

The prosecutor told police he and the girl arranged for her to walk on a trail while they stayed in touch via earbuds.