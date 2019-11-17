Red Flag Warning in Effect as Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Return to L.A., Ventura Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Red Flag warnings were in effect Sunday as dangerous fire weather conditions returned to Southern California.

With Santa Ana winds gusting at up to 50 miles per hour and humidities low, any fires that ignite in Ventura County and Los Angeles County mountain and valley areas could spread rapidly, the National Weather Service said.

The warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday as forecasters expect temperatures of up to 95 degrees in some areas.

Parts of the Santa Clarita Valley and Ventura County are under the most critical fire weather risk as record high temperatures sweep through the region and humidities below 10% are expected, according to NWS.

When Santa Ana winds hit earlier this month and last month, numerous wildfires ignited across the state. Together, the blazes cut through thousands of acres, sending hundreds of firefighters into fierce battles as plumes of smoke billowed over communities and residents evacuated their homes.

A small brush fire broke out in Topanga Saturday afternoon and burned four acres. Firefighters had it 100% contained five hours after it ignited along the 1200 block of North Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Residents were reminded to extinguish all outdoor fires properly and never throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle or leave a fire unattended.

Peak of our #SantaAnaWind event expected Sunday morning when wind gusts 35-50 mph expected across wind prone areas of LA/Ventura counties. #LAwind #cawx #Socal #LAWeather pic.twitter.com/feN9A8aszG — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 17, 2019

Record high temperatures expected across portions of SW Calif on Sunday due to gusty #SantaAnawinds. Warmest coastal-valley areas climbing into the lower-mid 90s. #cawx #LAWeather #Socal pic.twitter.com/3Fk634s6v1 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 17, 2019

Red Flag Warning in effect from 1AM-6PM Sunday for Ventura and much of LA counties due to #SantaAnaWinds gusting 35-50 mph, RH 8-15%, and temps of 85-95°. Fire ignitions will have potential for rapid fire spread/extreme fire behavior. #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/KyvvbgOgQP — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 17, 2019