Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, November 17th, 2019

If you're looking for something to do this beautiful November Sunday, here are lots of choices on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list.

First take a look at the televised report, which will prepare you for this week's L.A. Auto Show and take a look at and scroll down the information on this page for a list of Sunday events. Pssst! Some of them are FREE!

Family Day, Volunteer Assembly Day, 9am to 1pm

Operation Gratitude

21100 Lassen Street

Chatsworth

818 469 0448

OperationGratitude.com

It’s Family Day, Volunteer Assembly at Operation Gratitude. The Chatsworth warehouse invites folks to assembly Care Packages for delivery to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen deployed overseas, to their children left behind, and their care givers.

Each package contains snacks, hygiene products, entertainment and handmade items, as well as personal letters of support.

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

More than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000. Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

The Huntington

Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

“Nineteen Nineteen”

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org

The Huntington is celebrating its centennial. “Nineteen Nineteen” is not only about Henry and Arabella Huntington, the founders of the educational and research institution. It examines the landmark events of 1919.

Check the Huntington.org website for ticket information and exhibition hours.

Hollyhock House

4800 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 988 0516

barnsdall.org/tours

We can learn why the historic Hollyhock House is Los Angeles has been awarded the title of UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE site. We can tour the painstakingly restored 1921 property designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It was the first house Wright designed in Los Angeles.

Tours are only seven dollars.

18th Annual Autumn Festival

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

(562) 590-3100

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

In China, people celebrate the Moon Festival. In Japan, regional harvest festivals, or matsuri, are held. Chuseok is the traditional Korean fall festival. Celebrate the magic of fall through the arts and cultures of China, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines during the Aquarium of the Pacific’s eighteenth annual Autumn Festival. Held Saturday and Sunday, November 16-17, 2019, this festival offers a weekend of diverse learning opportunities and family entertainment.

The festival will feature live music and dance performances, cultural arts exhibits, and crafts. Throughout the weekend artisans and other vendors will be displaying and selling their works.

Wendy Fujihara Anderson is being honored by the Aquarium for her many years of leadership and volunteer work in the community. To draw awareness to Japanese American internment during World War II, she produced Camp Stories, Six Weddings & a Dress, and Fred Korematsu Day. Serving for fourteen years as a volunteer community mediator for the Los Angeles Bar Association, Anderson is credited for resolving the first court-requested mediation from the Los Angeles Superior Court. She served ten years as board president for East West Players and as a board member for the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, International Special Events Society, Women’s Transportation Seminar, and the California Association of Temporary Services. She is currently an active member of the Pasadena Rotary. She has co-produced the Aquarium’s Autumn Festival since its inception and was the founder of the Cherry Blossom Festival SoCal. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 16 at 1:40 p.m.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, November 16-17, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802

COST: Autumn Festival is included with general admission—$34.95 adult (12+), $31.95 senior (62+), $24.95 child (3-11), and free for children under age 3 and Aquarium members.

Free!

Bridge-s

Getty Museum

1200 Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.getty.edu

Grammy Award winning musician Solange Knowles curated this free series of performances, films, and artist talks at the Getty museum, which explore the theme of “transitions through time.”

An original piece by performance artists Gerard & Kelly, scored by Knowles herself, will unfold across the museum grounds each day.

Shirin Neshat I Will Greet The Sun Again

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Originated by The Broad, Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again is the largest exhibition to date of internationally acclaimed artist Shirin Neshat’s approximately 30-year career. Taking its title from a poem by Iranian poet Forugh Farrokhzad, the exhibition (which presents approximately 230 photographs and eight video works) offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of Neshat’s artistic journey as she explores topics of exile, displacement, and identity with beauty, dynamic formal invention, and poetic grace.

Beginning with her early photograph series, Women of Allah, the exhibition also features iconic video works such as Rapture, Turbulent, and Passage, monumental photography installations including The Book of Kings and The Home of My Eyes, and Land of Dreams, a new, ambitious work encompassing a body of photographs and two immersive videos that will make its global debut in the exhibition.

Sneakertopia

HHLA (Formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)

6081 Center Drive, Suite 222

Westchester

Sneakertopia.com

Imagine entering a huge sneaker closet, containing dozens of the most famous sneakers to date. Sneakertopia, a new pop-up sneaker museum, is the closest thing to it, celebrating sneaker culture through art, history, music, and design.

Taking place inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes), the vast 15,000-square-foot exhibit serves as an indoor playground equipped with exclusive and rare sneakers, massive, interactive galleries, and endless photo opps. From Wu-Tang Clan dunks signed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard to Kobe Bryant’s UNDFTD 4’s (debuted at a Lakers game) to kicks via Rihanna and Nipsey Hussle (the epic Puma collab) to murals and street art, wherever your eyes land, this is a story of “creativity, expression and innovation” through a sneakers lens.

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoolights.org

The Los Angeles Zoo’s brightest annual tradition is back! As in year’s past, L.A. Zoo Lights transforms the zoo grounds into a world of light and holiday magic. The after-hours event offers brightly lit displays, seasonal treats, visits with Santa, and festive family-friendly experience every night throughout the entire holiday season.

Feature’s for this year’s edition include:

 The World’s Largest Illuminated Pop-Up Book – created exclusively for the L.A. Zoo.

 Capture holiday memories in a photo with Santa Claus in a charming new setting on select dates (see below.)

 Warm up with hot cocoa and other holiday treats available for purchase.

 Become part of the show with glowing merchandise available for purchase.

 Park for free every night.

L.A. Zoo Lights runs nightly from November 15, 2019 through January 5, 2020 from 6 to 10 p.m. It will be closed November 28, December 24, and December 25.

Santa Claus will be available for photos from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on the following selected dates through December 23:

November 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30

December 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16-23

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

DOGS! California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

Discover life from a dog’s point of view at “Dogs! A Science Tail” at the California Science Center. Experience the extraordinary way a dog sees, hears, and smells the world at this 9,000 square foot educational exhibit.

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, there’s “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia.” which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking.

Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Also at the Bowers Museum, ARTHUR BEAUMONT: ART OF THE SEA. The exhibition of watercolors by the artist captures the grandeur of the sea and the vessels that sail on it. Beaumont created an artistic record of the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. He was named artist laureate of the U.S. Fleet.

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Lead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors. The brand became hugely popular.This is the first exhibition to examine the groundbreaking work of African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker.

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Also at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

Autotrader Names the Best Electric Vehicles of 2019

http://www.autotrader.com

There are so many electric vehicles now available, AUTOTRADER has produced its first ever review entitled AUTOTRADER’S 12 BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF 2019. Every manufacturer is now producing some sort of alternative vehicle for every need and budget; from exotic to performance to luxury to economy!

Autotrader reports, “Whether a new-car shopper's motivation for buying an electric vehicle (EV) is environmental, political or financial, choices abound now more than ever before in the marketplace. With more than 50 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models available today, many new car shoppers need help navigating the terms to master and information to digest among the choices in this continuously growing vehicle category. With that in mind, the editors at Autotrader recently scored currently available new vehicles that feature a plug, ultimately naming the 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019. Take a look at the comprehensive report at http://www.autotrader.com

Auto Club NHRA Finals

Auto Club Raceway of Pomona

2780 Fairplex Drive

Pomona

nhra.com

Satisfy your “need for speed” at the Auto Club NHRA Finals at the Auto Club Speedway in Pomona. This weekend event is the final race of the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship, considered the NHRA’s version of the playoffs.

Ford v. Ferrari

The 5 Classic Cars That Inspired the Movie

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

While we’re on the subject of speed, have you heard about the new 20th Century Fox movie FORD VERSUS FERRARI?

The movie is based on the true story of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race and the American racing team hired by Ford Motor Company to defeat Ferrari. The Italian racing car company had won the race for six consecutive years. That was until automotive entrepreneur Carroll Shelby and his British driver Ken Miles teamwork brought a thrilling 1-2-3 sweep for Ford in 1966. Well, we can see the five Ford and Ferrari vehicles that played a crucial role in the racing rivalry at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The award winning gallery is open from 10am to 6pm on the weekends. For ticket information, take a look at the website – petersen.org.

Let’s make it an educational automotive Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

