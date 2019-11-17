× Suspect Arrested in ‘Brutal’ Stabbing of Taxi Driver in Downtown L.A.

Police late Sunday announced the arrest of a man they say stabbed a taxi driver to death in a “brutal” attack in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend.

Friday’s 6 p.m. stabbing in the parking lot of a Burger King at Cesar E. Chavez and Grand Avenues claimed the life of 68-year-old Oganes Papazyan of Burbank, according to Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County coroner’s officials.

Witnesses told KTLA he had just pulled his Yellow Cab taxi into the parking lot when two men emerged from the back of the cab. One of the men attacked Papazyan, stabbing him multiple times in the neck.

The attacker fled. Paramedics pronounced Papazyan dead at the scene.

After seeking the killer for two days, authorities announced Sunday night that he had been found and apprehended.

“Great police work by your @LAPDCentralArea officers and detectives has resulted in the quick arrest of this suspect wanted for the brutal murder of a taxi driver in #DTLA this past Friday evening,” LAPD Commander Marc Reina posted on Twitter.

Further details, including the suspect’s identity and the circumstances of his arrest, were not immediately available.

A motive in the killing was not clear.

