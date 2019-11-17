× Threats Against Santa Clarita Schools After Saugus High School Shooting Determined Not Credible: LASD

Authorities are investigating threats made on social media against schools in Santa Clarita, following a shooting that took place at a local high school where two students were killed, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

After conducting investigations and threat assessments, sheriff’s officials said they determined that there were no credible threats.

The social media threats come after a 16-year-old student at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita shot five classmates – fatally wounding two of them – before turning the gun on himself Thursday. The shooter also died after being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities said. A motive for the shooting remains unclear, according to officials.

Authorities conducted investigations to track down the origin of the threats and conducted interviews and location searches.

There was one vague online post that implied a threat for Monday, Nov. 18, officials said. However, it was found not to be credible.

Although no credible threats were found, additional law enforcement officials will be present at all local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley, deputies said.

“We at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stand ready to help the heal with our communities and we look forward to helping Santa Clarita Valley students with returning to school on Monday,” the department said in a release.

Officials did not say how many threats were identified or where they came from.