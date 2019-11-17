× 2 Teenage Brothers Killed in Winnetka Rollover Crash, Driver Arrested on Murder Charges

Two teenage brothers were killed in a traffic collision in Winnetka early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division said.

Firefighters arrived to find an overturned vehicle that had crashed into two parked cars on the 20600 block of Parthenia Street just before 1 a.m., authorities said. The vehicle was on its roof and completely crushed, footage from the scene shows.

The two brothers were passengers in the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Kurt Smith with the LAPD Valley Traffic Division. The driver, 20, was extricated from the same vehicle and taken to the hospital for complaints of injuries, Smith said.

The passengers were identified as Luis E. Perez, 16, and Cesar A. Perez, 19, according to the county coroner’s office.

The driver was released from the hospital the same day and was then arrested on murder charges, according to Smith.

No one was inside either of the parked cars involved, authorities said.