Westbound 10 Fwy Lanes Closed Following Fatal Crash in El Monte

Two people were killed in a crash on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the closure of all westbound lanes Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at about about 5:20 a.m. on the freeway near Valley Boulevard, according to CHP.

Authorities say it is unknown when the lanes would reopen.

No information was available on the nature of the crash or the identities of those killed.

Video from the scene shows officers responding to the collision site where at least two sedans appeared badly damaged and debris covered the roadway.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.