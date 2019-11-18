× 1 Arrested on Suspicion of Fatally Stabbing Man, Setting Rancho Cucamonga Home on Fire After Argument

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of stabbing another man to death and then setting a house on fire after an argument, authorities said.

Ricardo Alvarado, 45, of San Bernardino, was taken into custody a day after firefighters found a man dead inside a burning Rancho Cucamonga home, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Manuel Vasquez, and Alvarado were both at the home on the 8400 block of Greenleaf Lane when they got into an argument that ended with Vasquez being stabbed multiple times, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Arson investigators responded to the scene and found that the fire had been intentionally set, authorities said.

Alvarado was booked into a Rancho Cucamonga jail on a murder charge. He is being held on $1 million bail, county inmate records show.

It’s unclear how Alvarado and the victim knew each other.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Josh Guerry at 909-387-3589. Those wishing to send in a tip anonymously can call the We-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

34.106399 -117.593108