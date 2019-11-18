2 Sought in Shooting Outside Boyle Heights Bar That Left 1 Dead, 1 Wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for two people involved in a fatal shooting at a bar in Boyle Heights late Sunday night.

A shots fired call in the 1800 block of East 1st Street was reported shortly after 10 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbett said.

Investigators determined that two male suspects got into a dispute with several patrons of the Las Palomas bar.

The confrontation eventually “spilled out here onto the sidewalk and that’s when shots were fired,” Rabbett said.

Two victims, described only as Hispanic males, were struck by the gunfire.

Both were transported to local hospitals, where one victim was pronounced dead, Rabbett said.

The second victim was in stable condition.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and have recovered some surveillance video, Rabbett said.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, possibly running westbound on 1st Street. No suspect description was immediately available, and both remain outstanding.

Investigators do not know what the dispute was about.

There was nothing to suggest the shooting was gang related, Rabbett said.