6-Year-Old Killed, Toddler Injured After Car Crashes Into Light Pole, Bursts Into Flames in Stevenson Ranch Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 6-year-old boy was killed and a toddler was badly injured after a vehicle driven by their mother crashed into a light pole in the Stevenson Ranch area Monday morning, California Highway Patrol said.

Witnesses saw a woman driving recklessly on The Old Road with her children in the car when she ran a red light, lost control and struck a power pole near Pico Canyon Road at about 9:45 a.m., CHP Sgt. Zachary Emmons said.

The car then burst into flames and the woman and children got out, CHP Capt. Ed Krusey said.

Video from the scene shows the car fully engulfed in flames.

The captain said the fire consumed most of the interior of the vehicle, making it harder to determine if the children were properly restrained in their seats. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition before the boy was pronounced dead.

The mother was also hospitalized and was in stable condition, according to CHP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no further details were available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.