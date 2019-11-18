Man Arrested On Suspicion for Murder in Desert Hot Springs

Officers have taken a man into custody who they believe is responsible for a murder that happened on Sunday, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Mugshot of Matthew Gallegos on Nov. 18, 2019. (Credit: Desert Hot Springs Police Department)

The murder took place in the 12200 block of Palm Drive at 10:13 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted to save his life. Unfortunately, the victims succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives arrested Matthew Gallegos, 19, of Desert Hot Springs on Monday on suspicion of murder, according to the department.

Anyone who has additional information about this incident can contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at 760-329-2904 or 760-329-2904.

