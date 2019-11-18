Burbank Nanny Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Producing Child Pornography

A former nanny was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography with at least five children, the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of California announced today.

Travis Elconin, 35, of Burbank, used his position as a nanny to exploit and abuse children in his care, most of whom were eight and nine years old, authorities said. Upon completing his 30 year sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life, the U.S. District judge on the case ruled.

In his plea agreement, Elconin admitted to producing child pornography with four children that were under his care, officials said. Since his arrest on Jan. 9, the government identified eight victims directly connected to him. In March, Elconin pleaded guilty to a two-count criminal information charging him with production of child pornography.

Elconin presented himself as the perfect caretaker to numerous families, including to those of his friends, so that they would hire him, according to court documents obtained by authorities. He placed advertisements online, including one that authorities say read, “I know how important it is as a parent to know that your children are safe when you’re not around. That would be my top priority.”

From Aug. 2016 to Nov. 2018, Elconin sexually abused minor children and made sexually explicit videos of his crimes on his iPhone, authorities said.

Elconin also exchanged more than 10,000 messages discussing child sex abuse, which included images, through encrypted chatting programs and the dark web for two years with suspected child sex abusers in Germany, officials said.

In Nov. 2018, German authorities contacted the FBI regarding Elconin.

The FBI, which investigated the matter with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Germany’s federal crime police, obtained warrants and searched Elconin’s digital devices.