Doorbell Video Captures Horrifying Moments When a Car Slams Into Teen in South Whittier

Doorbell video captured the horrifying moments a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol of Santa Fe Springs.

Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to a car versus a pedestrian collision on Cole Road just south of Tolman Drive in South Whittier.

The video revealed that the teen was standing on the east side of Cole Road behind a parked car waiting to cross the street. After allowing a few vehicles to pass, the victim attempted to cross the street and that’s when a black Toyota Camry hit him.

Video showed signs that indicated a school zone with a speed limit of 25 mph.

Gina Lo-Bue, the driver, stopped the car and remained at the scene, according to a news release sent out by CHP.

The teen was transported to a local hospital with major injuries but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CHP Santa Fe Springs area at 562-868-0503.