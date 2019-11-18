First Rainfall of the Season Expected Midweek After Record Heat in Parts of SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After parts of Southern California experienced record heat over the weekend, the region can expect some light to moderate rain starting Wednesday, forecasters said.

Cold upper-level low pressure through Friday can potentially bring Los Angeles County .25 to .75 inch of rain and .1 to .5 inch of precipitation to Ventura County, the National Weather Service said. This could result in slick roadways and a slower commute, the agency warned.

It will be the first rainfall of the season, according to NWS.

The cold and damp forecast follows record-breaking heat in portions of Southern California over the weekend.

Temperatures in downtown L.A. reached 92 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, beating the daily high record set in 2008 by 1 degree, according to NWS. Long Beach had a high of 91 degrees, exceeding the 2008 record by 4 degrees.

Meanwhile, Camarillo's 94-degree high on Sunday beat the 92-degree record set in 1932. Temperatures at Los Angeles International Airport reached 93 degrees, surpassing the record in 1949 by 2 degrees.

Burbank, Lancaster and Santa Barbara nearly broke heat records, forecasters said.

Fire weather conditions that threatened the region during the weekend are expected to persist Monday, when temperatures could hit the 80s to the low 90s. Humidities could drop as low as 8 to 15% amid 15 to 30 mph wind gusts blowing from the northeast-east, according to NWS.

Locations that are close to the daily high temp record: Burbank (BUR) 88 (90/1949); Lancaster (WJF) 80 (81/2008); Santa Barbara (SBA) 83 (84/2008); Santa Maria (SMX) 88 (90/1932).#CAwx #CAheat — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 17, 2019

Unfortunately you can keep your umbrellas☂️ at home this week in the #BayArea. Aside a very, very minor chance of light showers midweek, dry conditions are expected. You'll have to go to SoCal or Phoenix to see measurable rain🌧️. Here's a loop of total forecast precip. #CAWx pic.twitter.com/sj5RQUScJg — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 18, 2019