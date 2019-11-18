House Investigating Whether or Not Trump Lied to Mueller in Russia Probe

Posted 8:45 AM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54AM, November 18, 2019


The House of Representatives is now investigating whether President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller in written answers he provided in the Russia investigation, the House’s general counsel said in federal court Monday.

“Did the President lie? Was the President not truthful in his responses to the Mueller investigation?” House general counsel Douglas Letter told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said, referring as to why the House now needs access to grand jury material Mueller collected in his investigation.

