Meagan Bingham from Be Inspired PR joined us with décor and tablescape ideas for your Thanksgiving table and Colleen from Colette’s Catering and Events joined us with recipe ideas for an Italian Inspired Thanksgiving. For more information on BE Inspired PR, you can visit their website.

For more information on Colette’s Catering and Events, you can visit her website and a big thank you to Bloominous and La Pinata Party Rentals for helping to create a beautiful Thanksgiving table.