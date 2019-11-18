Letting Go & Accepting Motherhood’s Messiness With Gretchen Rossi | Mama Mentality

On this episode of Mama Mentality, Megan Telles is at the home of Real Housewives of Orange County alumni Gretchen Christine Rossi. The new mom landed a role on the hit Bravo reality show, and it launched her career as an entrepreneur. Gretchen describes motherhood as messier than she expected, but miraculous in more ways than one. In this episode, Gretchen gives Megan invaluable advice for motherhood. They chat about post-partum depression, surrendering control, and about Gretchen’s 4 and a half year journey to conceive and carry using IVF.

