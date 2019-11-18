Mother Killed in San Diego Murder-Suicide Was Granted Restraining Order Day Before Shooting

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive in the Paradise Hills neighborhood. (Credit: KSWB)

In the days before her death, the harassment Sabrina Rosario’s husband had subjected her to since she filed for divorce became so extreme she decided to request a restraining order, she said in court documents.

The mother of four said her spouse, Jose Valdivia, would show up unannounced at her house in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego. He would sit in the car and watch their children play from a distance. In text messages, he said he would never leave her alone.

Less than two weeks before her death, Valdivia messaged her a picture of a handgun. More than half a dozen cans of beer and a bottle of alcohol were in the background of the image.

“This threat really scared me and I can no longer handle his abuse and harassment,” she said in court filings.

