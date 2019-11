Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person has died and another injured after a shooting in front of a Fontana residence, according to a tweet from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened in the 13800 block of Cobblestone Ct. at 11:40 a.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects and are urging residents to avoid the area.