Qantas Airline Offering $100 One-Way Airfares From L.A. to Australia

Posted 4:47 PM, November 18, 2019, by
A Qantas A380 plane takes off from Sydney Airport on October 31, 2019. (Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

A Qantas A380 plane takes off from Sydney Airport on October 31, 2019. (Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Feeling lucky? Qantas Airways is offering $100 one-way airfares between Los Angeles and Sydney or Melbourne starting at 2 p.m. Pacific time Nov. 18. The catch: There are only 100 tickets offered at that price, so you have to act quickly.

To get the deal, travelers must buy round-trip coach tickets from L.A. You can reserve starting at 2 p.m. at the airline’s birthday sale website. Travel dates are limited to Feb. 23 and 24, and March 1, 2 and 8. The sale ends when the 100 tickets sell out.

If you miss out, the airline also is offering round-trip fares from L.A. starting at $699 in coach seats between Nov. 18 and Nov. 26 for travel between Jan. 27 and April 8. Premium economy, business and first-class seats also are on sale.

Qantas plans the same promotion for the next three days, featuring a different city each day. San Francisco, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago will be up next. Sale starts each day at 2 p.m. Pacific time.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.