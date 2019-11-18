× Qantas Airline Offering $100 One-Way Airfares From L.A. to Australia

Feeling lucky? Qantas Airways is offering $100 one-way airfares between Los Angeles and Sydney or Melbourne starting at 2 p.m. Pacific time Nov. 18. The catch: There are only 100 tickets offered at that price, so you have to act quickly.

To get the deal, travelers must buy round-trip coach tickets from L.A. You can reserve starting at 2 p.m. at the airline’s birthday sale website. Travel dates are limited to Feb. 23 and 24, and March 1, 2 and 8. The sale ends when the 100 tickets sell out.

If you miss out, the airline also is offering round-trip fares from L.A. starting at $699 in coach seats between Nov. 18 and Nov. 26 for travel between Jan. 27 and April 8. Premium economy, business and first-class seats also are on sale.

Qantas plans the same promotion for the next three days, featuring a different city each day. San Francisco, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago will be up next. Sale starts each day at 2 p.m. Pacific time.

